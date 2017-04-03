KKQQ/Brookings, SD Helps Raise $14,000 For Brave The Shave

Kudos to ALPHA MEDIA Country KKQQ/BROOKINGS, SD, which raised over $14,000 for BRAVE THE SHAVE, a volunteer-powered charity and the region's largest fundraiser to fight childhood cancer and offer family support and research. The event was held at MONDAY, MARCH 20th at the BROOKINGS FIRE STATION in EAST BROOKINGS, SD.

