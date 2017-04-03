KKQQ/Brookings, SD Helps Raise $14,000 For Brave The Shave
Kudos to ALPHA MEDIA Country KKQQ/BROOKINGS, SD, which raised over $14,000 for BRAVE THE SHAVE, a volunteer-powered charity and the region's largest fundraiser to fight childhood cancer and offer family support and research. The event was held at MONDAY, MARCH 20th at the BROOKINGS FIRE STATION in EAST BROOKINGS, SD.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAccess.com.
Add your comments below
Brookings Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for U.S. House in South Dako... (Oct '10)
|Apr 3
|Bucky Goldstein
|18
|Dr Richard Opper Dir Montana DPHHS can't unders...
|Dec '16
|Don Birkholz
|1
|Real Estate blog ranks Brandon as state's 2nd s... (Oct '14)
|Nov '16
|Mojoe
|2
|White Chocolate
|Nov '16
|Three Musketeer
|1
|Aurora Auto glass replacement and Windshield re... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Ellie
|2
|Brookings County Authorities Find Man After Cor... (May '16)
|May '16
|Joe
|1
|Officials: Animal Health Lab Upgrades Would Pro... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|JMS
|1
Find what you want!
Search Brookings Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC