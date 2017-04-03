Rising Crime In Brookings County
Case files are piling up, keeping Brookings County State's Attorney's Abigail Howard busy. "It's not uncommon for the majority of my staff to be putting in overtime every single week," Howard said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KELO-TV Sioux Falls.
Comments
Add your comments below
Brookings Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for U.S. House in South Dako... (Oct '10)
|Apr 3
|Bucky Goldstein
|18
|Dr Richard Opper Dir Montana DPHHS can't unders...
|Dec '16
|Don Birkholz
|1
|Real Estate blog ranks Brandon as state's 2nd s... (Oct '14)
|Nov '16
|Mojoe
|2
|White Chocolate
|Nov '16
|Three Musketeer
|1
|Aurora Auto glass replacement and Windshield re... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Ellie
|2
|Brookings County Authorities Find Man After Cor... (May '16)
|May '16
|Joe
|1
|Officials: Animal Health Lab Upgrades Would Pro... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|JMS
|1
Find what you want!
Search Brookings Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC