Meet the Candidates: Jeanne R. Davidson

Meet the Candidates: Jeanne R. Davidson

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: American Library Association

Editor's Note: In the lead-up to the 2017 ALA/ ACRL election, we're profiling the 2017 ACRL Board of Directors candidates. We'll feature one candidate in slate order each weekday from March 3 - 10. Complete details on candidates for ACRL offices are available on the election website .

Start the conversation, or Read more at American Library Association.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Brookings Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in South Dako... (Oct '10) Mar 2 real 15
Dr Richard Opper Dir Montana DPHHS can't unders... Dec '16 Don Birkholz 1
News Real Estate blog ranks Brandon as state's 2nd s... (Oct '14) Nov '16 Mojoe 2
White Chocolate Nov '16 Three Musketeer 1
Aurora Auto glass replacement and Windshield re... Oct '16 Ellie 2
News Brookings County Authorities Find Man After Cor... (May '16) May '16 Joe 1
News Officials: Animal Health Lab Upgrades Would Pro... (Feb '16) Feb '16 JMS 1
See all Brookings Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Brookings Forum Now

Brookings Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Brookings Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iraq
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
 

Brookings, SD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,229 • Total comments across all topics: 279,477,339

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC