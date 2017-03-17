Legislation Signed To Upgrade South D...

Legislation Signed To Upgrade South Dakota's Animal Research Lab

Friday Mar 17

South Dakota's animal disease research lab is in line for much-needed renovations and upgrades after Gov. Dennis Daugaard approved creative funding to provide millions of dollars. Daugaard signed legislation Friday to upgrade and expand the Animal Disease Research and Diagnostic Laboratory at South Dakota State University in Brookings.

