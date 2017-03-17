Legislation Signed To Upgrade South Dakota's Animal Research Lab
South Dakota's animal disease research lab is in line for much-needed renovations and upgrades after Gov. Dennis Daugaard approved creative funding to provide millions of dollars. Daugaard signed legislation Friday to upgrade and expand the Animal Disease Research and Diagnostic Laboratory at South Dakota State University in Brookings.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KDLT-TV Sioux Falls.
Add your comments below
Brookings Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for U.S. House in South Dako... (Oct '10)
|Apr 3
|Bucky Goldstein
|18
|Dr Richard Opper Dir Montana DPHHS can't unders...
|Dec '16
|Don Birkholz
|1
|Real Estate blog ranks Brandon as state's 2nd s... (Oct '14)
|Nov '16
|Mojoe
|2
|White Chocolate
|Nov '16
|Three Musketeer
|1
|Aurora Auto glass replacement and Windshield re... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Ellie
|2
|Brookings County Authorities Find Man After Cor... (May '16)
|May '16
|Joe
|1
|Officials: Animal Health Lab Upgrades Would Pro... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|JMS
|1
Find what you want!
Search Brookings Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC