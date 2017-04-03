A Visit From Grandpa

A Visit From Grandpa

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Mar 5 Read more: KELO-TV Sioux Falls

Oftentimes, when you get a visit from grandpa or grandma, it may be at your house or a family gathering...but how about at school? That's happening at several schools in KELOLAND lately. Only this isn't your traditional visit from the grandparents.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KELO-TV Sioux Falls.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Brookings Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in South Dako... (Oct '10) 10 hr Bucky Goldstein 18
Dr Richard Opper Dir Montana DPHHS can't unders... Dec '16 Don Birkholz 1
News Real Estate blog ranks Brandon as state's 2nd s... (Oct '14) Nov '16 Mojoe 2
White Chocolate Nov '16 Three Musketeer 1
Aurora Auto glass replacement and Windshield re... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Ellie 2
News Brookings County Authorities Find Man After Cor... (May '16) May '16 Joe 1
News Officials: Animal Health Lab Upgrades Would Pro... (Feb '16) Feb '16 JMS 1
See all Brookings Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Brookings Forum Now

Brookings Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Brookings Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Final Four
  2. Pakistan
  3. Climate Change
  4. Syria
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Brookings, SD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,861 • Total comments across all topics: 280,036,949

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC