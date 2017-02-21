Brookings Man Facing Child Abuse Charges

Brookings Man Facing Child Abuse Charges

Read more: KDLT-TV Sioux Falls

A Brookings man is facing charges of aggravated battery of an infant and child abuse. 21-year-old Allen T. Smith of Brookings could face up to 25 years in prison, if found guilty.

