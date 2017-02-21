Brookings Man Facing Child Abuse Charges
A Brookings man is facing charges of aggravated battery of an infant and child abuse. 21-year-old Allen T. Smith of Brookings could face up to 25 years in prison, if found guilty.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KDLT-TV Sioux Falls.
Comments
Add your comments below
Brookings Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dr Richard Opper Dir Montana DPHHS can't unders...
|Dec '16
|Don Birkholz
|1
|Real Estate blog ranks Brandon as state's 2nd s... (Oct '14)
|Nov '16
|Mojoe
|2
|White Chocolate
|Nov '16
|Three Musketeer
|1
|Aurora Auto glass replacement and Windshield re...
|Oct '16
|Ellie
|2
|White Music Forum (Nov '12)
|Sep '16
|Musikologist
|15
|Who do you support for U.S. House in South Dako... (Oct '10)
|Jul '16
|america first
|13
|Brookings County Authorities Find Man After Cor... (May '16)
|May '16
|Joe
|1
Find what you want!
Search Brookings Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC