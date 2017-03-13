Brookings County man indicted for aggravated battery of an infant
Attorney General Marty Jackley and Brookings County States Attorney Abigail Howard announced today that 21-year-old Allen T. Smith of Brookings has been indicted on one count of aggravated battery of an infant. They said the charges stem from an incident that occurred in a Brookings residence on or about Jan. 30, 2017.
