Brookings County man indicted for agg...

Brookings County man indicted for aggravated battery of an infant

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Feb 21 Read more: KSFY

Attorney General Marty Jackley and Brookings County States Attorney Abigail Howard announced today that 21-year-old Allen T. Smith of Brookings has been indicted on one count of aggravated battery of an infant. They said the charges stem from an incident that occurred in a Brookings residence on or about Jan. 30, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSFY.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Brookings Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in South Dako... (Oct '10) Mar 2 real 15
Dr Richard Opper Dir Montana DPHHS can't unders... Dec '16 Don Birkholz 1
News Real Estate blog ranks Brandon as state's 2nd s... (Oct '14) Nov '16 Mojoe 2
White Chocolate Nov '16 Three Musketeer 1
Aurora Auto glass replacement and Windshield re... Oct '16 Ellie 2
News Brookings County Authorities Find Man After Cor... (May '16) May '16 Joe 1
News Officials: Animal Health Lab Upgrades Would Pro... (Feb '16) Feb '16 JMS 1
See all Brookings Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Brookings Forum Now

Brookings Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Brookings Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Northern Ireland
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Ireland
 

Brookings, SD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,329 • Total comments across all topics: 279,637,004

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC