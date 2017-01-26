Nebraska Man Identified In Fatal Rollovera
South Dakota authorities have identified a Nebraska man killed in a single-vehicle crash near Brookings. The South Dakota Highway Patrol said Oscar Reyes, 55, of Grand Island, was driving a 2006 Chevy Silverado north along Interstate 29 on January 2. The vehicle left the ice-covered roadway and rolled in the median.
