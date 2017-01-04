Minnesota Town To Fight Brookings Co. Cow Feedlot For The Second Time
Two years ago the South Dakota Supreme Court denied a permit to build the confined animal feeding operation in Oaklake Township. "The judge decided we did not do it in the proper way, we missed some of the public notification so he said the ordinance we were using that was based in 2007 was invalid," says the Brookings County Development Department Director Robert Hill.
