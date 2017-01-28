Is - Little House on the Prairie' a children's classic or a libertarian primer?

One was intended for my parents, who lived in a small town an hour from her home in Brookings, S.D. But how to deliver it? e calls established that a couple from my parents' town planned to attend a basketball game in Brookings and were willing transport the pineapple back home. My aunt delivered it to them in the stands, and later that night, my parents were awakened by a thud, then the sound of their front door closing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.