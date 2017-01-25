Aintree villagers find Nazi stickers ...

Aintree villagers find Nazi stickers on lamp posts

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Daily Mail

Villagers have spoken of their horror at finding lampposts and road signs plastered with disgusting Nazi stickers that say: 'Wake Up White People, Save The White Race'. Councillor Anthony Carr said residents in Aintree Village, Merseyside, were shocked by the appearance of the offensive material, adding that it was 'not the British way'.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Brookings Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dr Richard Opper Dir Montana DPHHS can't unders... Dec '16 Don Birkholz 1
News Real Estate blog ranks Brandon as state's 2nd s... (Oct '14) Nov '16 Mojoe 2
White Chocolate Nov '16 Three Musketeer 1
Aurora Auto glass replacement and Windshield re... Oct '16 Ellie 2
White Music Forum (Nov '12) Sep '16 Musikologist 15
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in South Dako... (Oct '10) Jul '16 america first 13
News Brookings County Authorities Find Man After Cor... (May '16) May '16 Joe 1
See all Brookings Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Brookings Forum Now

Brookings Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Brookings Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Brookings, SD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,808 • Total comments across all topics: 278,263,875

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC