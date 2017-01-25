Aintree villagers find Nazi stickers on lamp posts
Villagers have spoken of their horror at finding lampposts and road signs plastered with disgusting Nazi stickers that say: 'Wake Up White People, Save The White Race'. Councillor Anthony Carr said residents in Aintree Village, Merseyside, were shocked by the appearance of the offensive material, adding that it was 'not the British way'.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.
Add your comments below
Brookings Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dr Richard Opper Dir Montana DPHHS can't unders...
|Dec '16
|Don Birkholz
|1
|Real Estate blog ranks Brandon as state's 2nd s... (Oct '14)
|Nov '16
|Mojoe
|2
|White Chocolate
|Nov '16
|Three Musketeer
|1
|Aurora Auto glass replacement and Windshield re...
|Oct '16
|Ellie
|2
|White Music Forum (Nov '12)
|Sep '16
|Musikologist
|15
|Who do you support for U.S. House in South Dako... (Oct '10)
|Jul '16
|america first
|13
|Brookings County Authorities Find Man After Cor... (May '16)
|May '16
|Joe
|1
Find what you want!
Search Brookings Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC