Teen kidnapped at gunpoint in Brookings County, authorities say
According to the Brookings County Sheriff's Office, the kidnapping happened Tuesday south of Brookings. Assistant Sheriff Scott Sebring says the incident started at a residence, and continued as a car chase.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSFY.
Comments
Add your comments below
Brookings Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dr Richard Opper Dir Montana DPHHS can't unders...
|Dec 6
|Don Birkholz
|1
|Real Estate blog ranks Brandon as state's 2nd s... (Oct '14)
|Nov '16
|Mojoe
|2
|White Chocolate
|Nov '16
|Three Musketeer
|1
|Aurora Auto glass replacement and Windshield re...
|Oct '16
|Ellie
|2
|White Music Forum (Nov '12)
|Sep '16
|Musikologist
|15
|Who do you support for U.S. House in South Dako... (Oct '10)
|Jul '16
|america first
|13
|Brookings County Authorities Find Man After Cor... (May '16)
|May '16
|Joe
|1
Find what you want!
Search Brookings Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC