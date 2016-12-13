Police Logs
A 2006 Freightliner driven by Erwin L. Thomson, 51, Brookings, S.D., was parked on the road for loading/unloading with trailer and truck brakes activated. Thomson said he believed the load shifted, causing the semi to slide down hill after he exited it.
