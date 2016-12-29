Lots Of Christmas Joy From South Dako...

Lots Of Christmas Joy From South Dakota Cluster

Thursday Dec 29 Read more: Radio Ink

Brookings, SD, stations KKQQ-FM, KBRK-FM & AM, KDBX, and KJJQ collected $35,000 in cash donations and $35,000 in toys for their "Project Joy." The funds will be used to purchase toys and clothing for 458 kids in Brookings County.

