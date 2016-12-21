KDLT-TV Converts To Digital Translato...

KDLT-TV Converts To Digital Translator In Brookings

Wednesday Dec 7 Read more: KDLT-TV Sioux Falls

On December 2, 2016, television translator station K40FZ, Brookings, S.D. which rebroadcasts the programming of KDLT-TV, Sioux Falls, S.D. terminated its analog operations and convert to digital-only operations. If you receive K40FZ's signal over-the-air using an antenna, you may need to have your television receiver "rescan" the channels that are available in your area in order to continue to receive K40FZ.

Brookings, SD

