KDLT-TV Converts To Digital Translator In Brookings

On December 2, 2016, television translator station K40FZ, Brookings, S.D. which rebroadcasts the programming of KDLT-TV, Sioux Falls, S.D. terminated its analog operations and convert to digital-only operations. If you receive K40FZ's signal over-the-air using an antenna, you may need to have your television receiver "rescan" the channels that are available in your area in order to continue to receive K40FZ.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KDLT-TV Sioux Falls.