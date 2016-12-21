Goodwill's 26th Annual Shoe And Mitte...

Goodwill's 26th Annual Shoe And Mitten Party

Thursday Dec 8

Saturday, December 10th will mark 26 years that Goodwill of the Great plains has distributed new shoes, socks, hats and mittens to children in need in Sioux Falls. This heartwarming event will serve around 1,000 children in Sioux Falls alone.

