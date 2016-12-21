Four Brookings Co. Residents Indicted On Sexual Abuse and Child Porn Charges
Attorney General Marty Jackley and Brookings County States Attorney Clyde Calhoon announced Friday that four individuals have been indicted by a Brookings County Grand Jury on numerous sexual abuse and child pornography charges. 8 counts of first degree rape, class C felony, punishable by up to life imprisonment in the state penitentiary and/or $50,000 fine.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KDLT-TV Sioux Falls.
Add your comments below
Brookings Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dr Richard Opper Dir Montana DPHHS can't unders...
|Dec 6
|Don Birkholz
|1
|Real Estate blog ranks Brandon as state's 2nd s... (Oct '14)
|Nov '16
|Mojoe
|2
|White Chocolate
|Nov '16
|Three Musketeer
|1
|Aurora Auto glass replacement and Windshield re...
|Oct '16
|Ellie
|2
|White Music Forum (Nov '12)
|Sep '16
|Musikologist
|15
|Who do you support for U.S. House in South Dako... (Oct '10)
|Jul '16
|america first
|13
|Brookings County Authorities Find Man After Cor... (May '16)
|May '16
|Joe
|1
Find what you want!
Search Brookings Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC