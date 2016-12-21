Four Brookings Co. Residents Indicted...

Four Brookings Co. Residents Indicted On Sexual Abuse and Child Porn Charges

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Dec 2 Read more: KDLT-TV Sioux Falls

Attorney General Marty Jackley and Brookings County States Attorney Clyde Calhoon announced Friday that four individuals have been indicted by a Brookings County Grand Jury on numerous sexual abuse and child pornography charges. 8 counts of first degree rape, class C felony, punishable by up to life imprisonment in the state penitentiary and/or $50,000 fine.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KDLT-TV Sioux Falls.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Brookings Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dr Richard Opper Dir Montana DPHHS can't unders... Dec 6 Don Birkholz 1
News Real Estate blog ranks Brandon as state's 2nd s... (Oct '14) Nov '16 Mojoe 2
White Chocolate Nov '16 Three Musketeer 1
Aurora Auto glass replacement and Windshield re... Oct '16 Ellie 2
White Music Forum (Nov '12) Sep '16 Musikologist 15
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in South Dako... (Oct '10) Jul '16 america first 13
News Brookings County Authorities Find Man After Cor... (May '16) May '16 Joe 1
See all Brookings Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Brookings Forum Now

Brookings Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Brookings Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Ebola
  3. Wall Street
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
 

Brookings, SD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,620 • Total comments across all topics: 277,269,165

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC