Brookings Sheriff's Office Investigating Teena
Authorities in Brookings County are still investigating why a 20-year-old man kidnapped a 17-year-old teenager and released him in Sioux Falls. At 1:37 a.m. Tuesday, the Brookings County Sheriff's Office, Brookings Police Department and South Dakota Highway Patrol were called to a rural home south of Brookings for a reported kidnapping.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KELO-TV Sioux Falls.
Add your comments below
Brookings Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dr Richard Opper Dir Montana DPHHS can't unders...
|Dec 6
|Don Birkholz
|1
|Real Estate blog ranks Brandon as state's 2nd s... (Oct '14)
|Nov '16
|Mojoe
|2
|White Chocolate
|Nov '16
|Three Musketeer
|1
|Aurora Auto glass replacement and Windshield re...
|Oct '16
|Ellie
|2
|White Music Forum (Nov '12)
|Sep '16
|Musikologist
|15
|Who do you support for U.S. House in South Dako... (Oct '10)
|Jul '16
|america first
|13
|Brookings County Authorities Find Man After Cor... (May '16)
|May '16
|Joe
|1
Find what you want!
Search Brookings Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC