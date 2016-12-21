4 Brookings people indicted on child ...

4 Brookings people indicted on child rape, porn charges

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Dec 7 Read more: KOTA-TV Rapid City

A Brookings Country grand jury indicted four people four people on numerous sexual abuse and child pornography charges, according to a release from the South Dakota Attorney General's Office. - Robert H. Hanshaw, Jr., 30, Brookings - 8 counts of first degree rape - 11 counts of possessing, manufacturing or distributing child pornography - 1 count of sexual contact with a child under 16 - William L. McGillivray, Jr., 30, Brookings - 2 counts of first degree rape - 1 count of possessing, manufacturing or distributing child pornography The punishment for rapes could be up to live in prison; and the other charges could net 10 to 15 years in the state penitentiary.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KOTA-TV Rapid City.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Brookings Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dr Richard Opper Dir Montana DPHHS can't unders... Dec 6 Don Birkholz 1
News Real Estate blog ranks Brandon as state's 2nd s... (Oct '14) Nov '16 Mojoe 2
White Chocolate Nov '16 Three Musketeer 1
Aurora Auto glass replacement and Windshield re... Oct '16 Ellie 2
White Music Forum (Nov '12) Sep '16 Musikologist 15
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in South Dako... (Oct '10) Jul '16 america first 13
News Brookings County Authorities Find Man After Cor... (May '16) May '16 Joe 1
See all Brookings Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Brookings Forum Now

Brookings Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Brookings Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Ebola
  3. Wall Street
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
 

Brookings, SD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,633 • Total comments across all topics: 277,269,220

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC