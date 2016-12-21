4 Brookings people indicted on child rape, porn charges

A Brookings Country grand jury indicted four people four people on numerous sexual abuse and child pornography charges, according to a release from the South Dakota Attorney General's Office. - Robert H. Hanshaw, Jr., 30, Brookings - 8 counts of first degree rape - 11 counts of possessing, manufacturing or distributing child pornography - 1 count of sexual contact with a child under 16 - William L. McGillivray, Jr., 30, Brookings - 2 counts of first degree rape - 1 count of possessing, manufacturing or distributing child pornography The punishment for rapes could be up to live in prison; and the other charges could net 10 to 15 years in the state penitentiary.

