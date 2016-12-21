4 Brookings people indicted on child rape, porn charges
A Brookings Country grand jury indicted four people four people on numerous sexual abuse and child pornography charges, according to a release from the South Dakota Attorney General's Office. - Robert H. Hanshaw, Jr., 30, Brookings - 8 counts of first degree rape - 11 counts of possessing, manufacturing or distributing child pornography - 1 count of sexual contact with a child under 16 - William L. McGillivray, Jr., 30, Brookings - 2 counts of first degree rape - 1 count of possessing, manufacturing or distributing child pornography The punishment for rapes could be up to live in prison; and the other charges could net 10 to 15 years in the state penitentiary.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOTA-TV Rapid City.
Add your comments below
Brookings Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dr Richard Opper Dir Montana DPHHS can't unders...
|Dec 6
|Don Birkholz
|1
|Real Estate blog ranks Brandon as state's 2nd s... (Oct '14)
|Nov '16
|Mojoe
|2
|White Chocolate
|Nov '16
|Three Musketeer
|1
|Aurora Auto glass replacement and Windshield re...
|Oct '16
|Ellie
|2
|White Music Forum (Nov '12)
|Sep '16
|Musikologist
|15
|Who do you support for U.S. House in South Dako... (Oct '10)
|Jul '16
|america first
|13
|Brookings County Authorities Find Man After Cor... (May '16)
|May '16
|Joe
|1
Find what you want!
Search Brookings Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC