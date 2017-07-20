Optimistic bankers ready to loan

A strong economy featuring job growth and an expanding business base has optimistic bankers rolling out the welcome mat to consumer and commercial borrowers. "It's a great time to be looking for a loan," said Jay McKenna, president and chief operating officer with North Shore Bank.

