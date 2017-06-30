Lessiter Media Expands Media Sales Team
Lessiter Media is pleased to welcome Kevin Reitz to the team as an Inside Account Representative in its Ag Division. Reitz will support manufacturers across all Lessiter Ag Division properties, including Farm Equipment, Rural Lifestyle Dealer, Farm Catalog, No-Till Farmer, National No-Tillage Conference, Precision Farming Dealer and related e-media properties.
