2017 Fourth of July fireworks and parades guide
Once again, we've reached our country's most patriotic time of the year. There's nothing better than grabbing a blanket and loved ones and heading down to the nearest park for some festivities, firework-gazing and appreciation of the good ol' U.S. of A. Here is your ultimate Milwaukee guide of where to picnic, see the parades and "ooh" and "ahh" at the big, bright booms.
Start the conversation, or Read more at OnMilwaukee.
Add your comments below
Brookfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Human Trafficking
|Tue
|Janus
|3
|Immigration Advocates Urged Milwaukee Leaders t...
|Jul 9
|Red Crosse
|5
|Pair of exotic lynx stolen from Wisconsin petti...
|Jul 6
|USA Today
|1
|Carfentanil
|Jul 6
|Janus
|1
|Dog Rape Milwaukee Style
|Jul 6
|Jamie
|8
|Review: Cabinet Mania of Milwaukee, Wisconsin (Mar '16)
|Jun 30
|Dawn
|37
|Loretta Lynch
|Jun 29
|Jared
|2
Find what you want!
Search Brookfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC