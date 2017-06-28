Wisconsin Philharmonic to present 'Big Band 4th' at Veterans Honora
The Wisconsin Philharmonic will kick off the Sharon Lynne Wilson Center's, 19805 W. Capitol Drive, Brookfield, free Starry Nights Series with a "Big Band 4th" June 30. Wisconsin Philharmonic to present 'Big Band 4th' at Veterans Honor Walk at Wilson Center's Starry Nights Series June 30 The Wisconsin Philharmonic will kick off the Sharon Lynne Wilson Center's, 19805 W. Capitol Drive, Brookfield, free Starry Nights Series with a "Big Band 4th" June 30. Check out this story on waukeshanow.com: http://www.waukeshanow.com/story/news/local/2017/06/28/wisconsin-philharmonic-big-band-4th-veterans-honor-walk-wilson-centers-starry-nights-series-june-30/437015001/ Wisconsin Philharmonic to present 'Big Band 4th' at Veterans Honor Walk at Wilson Center's Starry Nights Series June 30 The Wisconsin Philharmonic will kick off the Sharon Lynne Wilson Center's, 19805 W. Capitol Drive, Brookfield, free ... (more)
Start the conversation, or Read more at Waukesha.
Add your comments below
Brookfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Cabinet Mania of Milwaukee, Wisconsin (Mar '16)
|Fri
|Dawn
|37
|Loretta Lynch
|Jun 29
|Jared
|2
|make whitey pay for slavery (Aug '16)
|Jun 29
|Pissed off white man
|50
|Menomonee Falls Music Selection (Sep '12)
|Jun 28
|Musikologist
|15
|Milwaukee County worst place to live in nation
|Jun 28
|Always Outspoken
|3
|Milwaukee-area architectural firms put defining...
|Jun 25
|USA Today
|1
|Dog Rape Milwaukee Style
|Jun 25
|Milwaukee
|7
Find what you want!
Search Brookfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC