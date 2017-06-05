Wauwatosa man arrested on terrorism c...

Wauwatosa man arrested on terrorism charge at Brookfield Square

Monday Jun 5 Read more: WauwatosaNOW.com

A 30-year-old man was taken into custody and held on a terrorism charge Sunday afternoon in connection with a threat that was made towards Brookfield Square mall earlier that day.

