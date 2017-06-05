Wauwatosa man arrested on terrorism charge at Brookfield Square
A 30-year-old man was taken into custody and held on a terrorism charge Sunday afternoon in connection with a threat that was made towards Brookfield Square mall earlier that day. Wauwatosa man arrested on terrorism charge at Brookfield Square A 30-year-old man was taken into custody and held on a terrorism charge Sunday afternoon in connection with a threat that was made towards Brookfield Square mall earlier that day.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WauwatosaNOW.com.
Add your comments below
Brookfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Menomonee Falls Music Selection (Sep '12)
|2 hr
|Musikologist
|15
|make whitey pay for slavery (Aug '16)
|14 hr
|Always Outspoken
|49
|Milwaukee County worst place to live in nation
|14 hr
|Always Outspoken
|3
|Milwaukee-area architectural firms put defining...
|Jun 25
|USA Today
|1
|Dog Rape Milwaukee Style
|Jun 25
|Milwaukee
|7
|Review: Cabinet Mania of Milwaukee, Wisconsin (Mar '16)
|Jun 24
|george
|35
|New Berlin Music Selection (Aug '12)
|Jun 22
|Musikologist
|16
Find what you want!
Search Brookfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC