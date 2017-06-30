Special One-Day Electronics & Applian...

Special One-Day Electronics & Appliance Recycling Event

Wednesday Jun 28

The City of Brookfield will be hosting a special one-day collection of household electronics and appliances open to any Waukesha County resident on Saturday, July 8 from 9:00 a.m. to noon. The collection will take place at 19700 Riverview Drive.

