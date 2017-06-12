Exact Metrology Hosts Open Houses in ...

Exact Metrology Hosts Open Houses in Ohio, Wisconsin

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jun 2 Read more: Modern Machine Shop

Exact Metrology recently held two open houses, one at its facility in Cincinnati, Ohio, which was attended by over 100 local area companies, and one at its Brookfield, Wisconsin, location which was attended by 70 area companies. The latter even was co-hosted with Exact's partners, EnvisionTEC, Hexagon Metrology, PolyWorks, 3D Systems and ETI.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Modern Machine Shop.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Brookfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Pride fest Mon just 1
News The Agenda: Supermarket closing is not the sick... Mon Broke 1
News Public record for June 7, 2017 Mon MilwaukeeBroke 2
Taxes Jun 11 Brokeback 1
Human Trafficking Jun 9 Backdoor 2
Escape from Milwaukee Jun 8 Seedy 2
Review: Camco Management Inc (Jun '08) Apr '17 MariaRamos 49
See all Brookfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Brookfield Forum Now

Brookfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Brookfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Wall Street
 

Brookfield, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,401 • Total comments across all topics: 281,735,170

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC