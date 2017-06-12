Exact Metrology Hosts Open Houses in Ohio, Wisconsin
Exact Metrology recently held two open houses, one at its facility in Cincinnati, Ohio, which was attended by over 100 local area companies, and one at its Brookfield, Wisconsin, location which was attended by 70 area companies. The latter even was co-hosted with Exact's partners, EnvisionTEC, Hexagon Metrology, PolyWorks, 3D Systems and ETI.
