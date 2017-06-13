Concordia University names Veterans R...

Concordia University names Veterans Resource Center in honor of fallen alum

Tuesday Jun 13

U.S. Staff Sgt. Matthew Thompson, a Green Beret who died in Afghanistan Aug. 23, 2016, was recently honored by Concordia University Irvine, which renamed its veterans center after him.

