WI: Officials: Loss of Milwaukee County Wheel Tax Would Force Transit Service Cuts
May 05--Severe and immediate cuts in bus transit services and sharp increases in bus fares would be necessary to repair a $7 million hole in this year's Milwaukee County budget if a state tax plan proposed by Assembly Republicans is included in the next state budget, county officials said. The legislative package authored by Rep. Dale Kooyenga would terminate Milwaukee County's $30 vehicle registration fee as soon as July 1 and erase half of the revenue the county transportation department expected to receive in the first year of a wheel tax.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mass Transit.
Add your comments below
Brookfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cannibalism
|May 5
|Sid
|2
|Wangard withdraws indefinitely from downtown El...
|May 3
|EGMC
|1
|Car Jackings
|May 3
|Sid
|1
|Controversial Milwaukee Sheriff David Clarke fa...
|May 1
|Chicagoan by Birth
|3
|Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett Shreds Sheriff Davi...
|Apr 28
|jail punk sheriff
|5
|Mayor Barrett
|Apr 28
|Sid
|1
|Review: Camco Management Inc (Jun '08)
|Apr 27
|MariaRamos
|49
Find what you want!
Search Brookfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC