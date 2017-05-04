Proposed bill would penalize faculty members who impede free speech
State legislators introduced another bill Tuesday that would penalize University of Wisconsin System faculty and staff who interrupt speeches on campus. The bill is similar to the "Campus Free Speech Act" which was introduced one week ago.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Badger Herald Online.
Comments
Add your comments below
Brookfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wangard withdraws indefinitely from downtown El...
|18 hr
|EGMC
|1
|Car Jackings
|Wed
|Sid
|1
|Controversial Milwaukee Sheriff David Clarke fa...
|May 1
|Chicagoan by Birth
|3
|Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett Shreds Sheriff Davi...
|Apr 28
|jail punk sheriff
|5
|Mayor Barrett
|Apr 28
|Sid
|1
|Review: Camco Management Inc (Jun '08)
|Apr 27
|MariaRamos
|49
|Tom Barret
|Apr 26
|Sid
|1
Find what you want!
Search Brookfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC