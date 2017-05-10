Brookfield-based OwnersEdge, Inc. has been named a 2017 Top 10 Business of the Year by the Waukesha County Business Alliance and media partner BizTimes Media LLC. OwnersEdge in Brookfield named among Top 10 Businesses of the Year Brookfield-based OwnersEdge, Inc. has been named a 2017 Top 10 Business of the Year by the Waukesha County Business Alliance and media partner BizTimes Media LLC. Check out this story on brookfield-elmgrovenow.com: http://www.brookfield-elmgrovenow.com/story/news/local/brookfield/2017/05/10/ownersedge-brookfield-named-among-top-10-businesses-year/101525460/ Brookfield-based OwnersEdge, Inc. has been named a 2017 Top 10 Business of the Year by the Waukesha County Business Alliance and media partner BizTimes Media LLC. The annual awards program recognizes companies headquartered in southeastern Wisconsin that have consistent financial growth and demonstrate a ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Brookfield.