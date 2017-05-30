Household Hazardous Waste Collection ...

Household Hazardous Waste Collection Event June 3

Monday May 22

The City of Brookfield will host a special one-day collection of household hazardous waste open to any Waukesha County resident on Saturday, June 3 from 8:00 a.m. to noon. The collection will take place at the City Public Works Yard at 19700 Riverview Drive.

