Governor balks at key part of road-funding proposal
UNDATED An effort to compromise on a long-standing debate over Wisconsin's transportation funding has failed. Governor Scott Walker announced that he does not support the core component of a road-funding proposal from State Rep. Dale Kooyenga .
