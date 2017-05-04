Assembly GOP plan would raise taxes on gas, eliminate key income tax deductions
Republican leaders in the State Assembly unveiled a far-reaching transportation plan Thursday that would raise taxes on gasoline, while cutting income taxes down to a flat tax of just four percent by 2028. Polls have consistently showed a majority of Wisconsin residents agree state roads need improvements, but Republicans at the State Capitol haven't been able to agree on how to fund them.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKOW-TV.
Add your comments below
Brookfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dog Rape Milwaukee Style
|May 14
|Dahmer
|3
|Cannibalism
|May 5
|Sid
|2
|Wangard withdraws indefinitely from downtown El...
|May 3
|EGMC
|1
|Car Jackings
|May 3
|Sid
|1
|Controversial Milwaukee Sheriff David Clarke fa...
|May 1
|Chicagoan by Birth
|3
|Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett Shreds Sheriff Davi...
|Apr 28
|jail punk sheriff
|5
|Review: Camco Management Inc (Jun '08)
|Apr 27
|MariaRamos
|49
Find what you want!
Search Brookfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC