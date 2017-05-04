Assembly GOP plan would raise taxes o...

Assembly GOP plan would raise taxes on gas, eliminate key income tax deductions

Thursday May 4 Read more: WKOW-TV

Republican leaders in the State Assembly unveiled a far-reaching transportation plan Thursday that would raise taxes on gasoline, while cutting income taxes down to a flat tax of just four percent by 2028. Polls have consistently showed a majority of Wisconsin residents agree state roads need improvements, but Republicans at the State Capitol haven't been able to agree on how to fund them.

