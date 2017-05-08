Wisconsin lawmakers look at prevailin...

Wisconsin lawmakers look at prevailing wage repeal

Monday Apr 24 Read more: WTAQ-AM Green Bay

Wisconsin lawmakers are considering a bill that would end the use of a prevailing wage for state public works projects. The Legislature previously passed a measure that ended the minimum salary requirements for local projects, and Republicans are hoping to extend the provision to state projects as well.

