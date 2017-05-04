Sendik's to open April 23 at Corners of Brookfield
In celebration of the opening, Sendik's will welcome shoppers with sales at all 16 of its locations, as well as four weeks of unique events taking place at the Brookfield store. The opening will also be marked by a ceremonial ribbon-cutting on Wednesday, April 26 at 10 a.m. Families who visit the new location on April 29-30 will enjoy in-store sales, face painting, a balloon artist and the opportunity to meet local mascots.
Start the conversation, or Read more at OnMilwaukee.
Add your comments below
Brookfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wangard withdraws indefinitely from downtown El...
|Wed
|EGMC
|1
|Car Jackings
|Wed
|Sid
|1
|Controversial Milwaukee Sheriff David Clarke fa...
|May 1
|Chicagoan by Birth
|3
|Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett Shreds Sheriff Davi...
|Apr 28
|jail punk sheriff
|5
|Mayor Barrett
|Apr 28
|Sid
|1
|Review: Camco Management Inc (Jun '08)
|Apr 27
|MariaRamos
|49
|Tom Barret
|Apr 26
|Sid
|1
Find what you want!
Search Brookfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC