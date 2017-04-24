Portillo's opens in Greenfield, Wis., with special menu item: brats
The fast-casual concept famous for its hot dogs, burgers and chocolate cake, opened at 8705 W. Sura Lane in Greenfield, Wisconsin. Another restaurant in the region opened last July in Brookfield, Wisconsin.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Brookfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett Shreds Sheriff Davi...
|Fri
|jail punk sheriff
|5
|Mayor Barrett
|Fri
|Sid
|1
|Review: Camco Management Inc (Jun '08)
|Apr 27
|MariaRamos
|49
|Tom Barret
|Apr 26
|Sid
|1
|Paul Ryan plan says Pay more get Less to....
|Apr 24
|Hillary Ryan Best...
|3
|Former President to Pen Book
|Apr 24
|Sad
|1
|Six Family Dollar stores to close
|Apr 23
|Sad
|1
Find what you want!
Search Brookfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC