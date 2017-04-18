Lawmakers propose prevailing wage repeal

Lawmakers propose prevailing wage repeal

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Apr 12 Read more: WIGM-AM Medford

Republican lawmakers have introduced a bill to eliminate the use of a prevailing wage on state government building projects. The legislation from Senator Leah Vukmir and Rep. Rob Hutton comes less than a week after the Legislature's budget committee dropped similar language from the proposed state budget.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WIGM-AM Medford.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Brookfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ivanka Trump recently bought 53 tons of Chinese... Tue PutUSA 1st 1
Lover gone AWOL Apr 16 Sporty98 4
Andy Smith Apr 16 barnstormer 1
News Judge rules in favor of family of Milwaukee man... Apr 15 Always Outspoken 2
News Lawmaker: city crime spreading to suburbs Thurs... Apr 15 Always Outspoken 4
Trump Armada Apr 15 Sad 1
News Neighborhood Jobs Opportunity Program sees high... Apr 13 USA Today 1
See all Brookfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Brookfield Forum Now

Brookfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Brookfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
 

Brookfield, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,287 • Total comments across all topics: 280,434,433

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC