Lawmakers propose prevailing wage repeal
Republican lawmakers have introduced a bill to eliminate the use of a prevailing wage on state government building projects. The legislation from Senator Leah Vukmir and Rep. Rob Hutton comes less than a week after the Legislature's budget committee dropped similar language from the proposed state budget.
