Integrated Tool Tracking Manages All Tools and Equipment on the Jobsite

11 hrs ago

The TICK tracker from Milwaukee Tool easily attaches hidden from sight on any tool or piece of equipment and uses the ONE-KEY app to track anything in inventory, regardless of brand, saving fabricators time and money if a tool goes down or is needed on short notice. Designed to withstand the harshest jobsite environments, the TICK tracker from Milwaukee Tool easily attaches hidden from sight on any tool or piece of equipment and uses the ONE-KEY app to track anything in inventory, regardless of brand, saving fabricators time and money if a tool goes down or is needed on short notice.

