Author takes us hiking on the Ice Age...

Author takes us hiking on the Ice Age Trail

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Apr 29 Read more: Kenosha News

What constitutes a full day of hiking for many of us is just a warm-up for Melanie Radzicki McManus of Sun Prairie. The longtime travel writer and first-time author hoofed the entire 1,100-mile Ice Age National Scenic Trail in 36 days and five hours.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Kenosha News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Brookfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Cannibalism May 5 Sid 2
News Wangard withdraws indefinitely from downtown El... May 3 EGMC 1
Car Jackings May 3 Sid 1
News Controversial Milwaukee Sheriff David Clarke fa... May 1 Chicagoan by Birth 3
News Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett Shreds Sheriff Davi... Apr 28 jail punk sheriff 5
Mayor Barrett Apr 28 Sid 1
Review: Camco Management Inc (Jun '08) Apr 27 MariaRamos 49
See all Brookfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Brookfield Forum Now

Brookfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Brookfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Mexico
 

Brookfield, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,261 • Total comments across all topics: 280,920,146

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC