WI: Report: Transit Innovations Needed to Connect Milwaukee Area Workers to Jobs

March 27--The distance between the end of fixed-route bus service and the doors of large employers in the Milwaukee area is a major barrier to filling job vacancies, public officials and transit advocates said in releasing a study of options to bridge the gap. Known as the "last mile," this disconnect between workplaces and the reach of public transportation for people without cars is as much of a problem in the Menomonee Valley of central Milwaukee as it is in suburban communities, said Kerry Thomas, executive director of MetroGO! The study by the Public Policy Forum recommends several options for eliminating the gap.

