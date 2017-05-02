Weekend Preview, March 2-5, 2017

Weekend Preview, March 2-5, 2017

Thursday Mar 2 Read more: OnMilwaukee

The great Milwaukee weekend is here. What's on tap? Back-to-back hoops with the Bucks and Marquette, the Auto Show's final weekend, the Fatty Acids, the Milwaukee RV Show, the MSO, the Wave, Rockabilly Chili and so much more.

