Sikich LLP acquires retirement services firm
Professional services firm Sikich LLP said it will acquire Evolution Retirement Services, which provides retirement plan design and administrative services for small and midsize businesses. Based in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin, Evolution Retirement Services helps companies design and administer retirement plans, including profit-sharing plans, 401 plans, money purchase pensions and cash balance plans.
