Powerful Cordless Die Grinder Removes Material Faster

To improve productivity so that users can perform an entire day's work on one battery system, the M18 FUEL A1 4 in Die Grinder from Milwaukee Tool is fully compatible with the entire M18 line of more than 125 power tools for cutting, prep, welding and grinding. Ideal for grinding in tight spaces or irregular surfaces, the M18 FUEL A1 4 in Die Grinder from Milwaukee Tool is capable of removing material faster than a corded grinder and can grind for up to 20 minutes on a single charge.

