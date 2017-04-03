Cousins Opening New Store in Caledoni...

Cousins Opening New Store in Caledonia, Wis.

Tuesday Mar 28 Read more: CSP

Cousins Subs Systems Inc. is opening a new store in Caledonia, Wis, on April 2. The store is owned by Dwarika Singh of Brookfield, Wis. Singh also owns the Mobil gas station attached to the new Caledonia Cousins Subs store.

