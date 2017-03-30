Alleged Brookfield bank robber could face up to 40 years in prison
The woman charged with robbing a BMO Harris Bank in the city of Brookfield in March could face up to 40 years in prison, if she is convicted. Alleged Brookfield bank robber could face up to 40 years in prison The woman charged with robbing a BMO Harris Bank in the city of Brookfield in March could face up to 40 years in prison, if she is convicted.
