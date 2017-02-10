Woman arrested after 130 mph chase

Woman arrested after 130 mph chase

Friday Feb 10 Read more: WKOW-TV

State patrol troopers arrested a woman after a high-speed chase ended in Jefferson County, a pursuit that at one point hit 130 miles an hour. It started Thursday night when a woman pulled up behind a trooper who was stopped in Brookfield and told him she'd taken drugs.

