Woman arrested after 130 mph chase
State patrol troopers arrested a woman after a high-speed chase ended in Jefferson County, a pursuit that at one point hit 130 miles an hour. It started Thursday night when a woman pulled up behind a trooper who was stopped in Brookfield and told him she'd taken drugs.
