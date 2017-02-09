GSF Mortgage Names Obermeier VP of Re...

GSF Mortgage Names Obermeier VP of Retail Branch Development

Rich has been instrumental in GSF Mortgage's growth over the past four years and has influenced our company and branch culture in extremely positive ways. " BROOKFIELD, WI, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- GSF Mortgage Corp. is pleased to name Rich Obermeier as VP of Retail Branch Development.

