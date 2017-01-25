She was a model. Then a mysterious digestive disorder starved her to death.
Due to a rare stomach disorder, Lisa Brown, who once weighed 140 pounds, dropped more a third of her weight. During that time, people often assumed that the rail-thin woman from Brookfield, Wis., suffered from a severe eating disorder.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Brookfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|US life expectancy falls
|2 hr
|latrina
|42
|Review: Cabinet Mania of Milwaukee, Wisconsin (Mar '16)
|5 hr
|jesbrown
|27
|Roseanne's Italian Restaurant on Booth and Clark? (Jun '09)
|18 hr
|Deb
|33
|Gail Lalonde Milwaukee Wisconsin
|Fri
|A Caring Mom
|7
|CDC Helps Milwaukee Residents Learn More and Fe...
|Thu
|Porter Novelli
|1
|CDC Helps Milwaukee Residents with Chronic Cond...
|Thu
|katiejcartwright
|1
|New Fondy Park aims to ease stormwater stress
|Thu
|Milwaukee
|1
Find what you want!
Search Brookfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC