Pilot injured in Brookfield plane cra...

Pilot injured in Brookfield plane crash dies

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jan 6 Read more: WIGM-AM Medford

A 41-year-old man Virginia man has died, after his home built experimental plane crashed while taking off from a suburban Milwaukee airport. The man died the night after the Wednesday crash at a Brookfield Airport, while his 37-year-old wife remained in critical condition Thursday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WIGM-AM Medford.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Brookfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News US life expectancy falls 3 hr Go Blue Forever 22
News Many Milwaukee Democrats Rally for Obamacare 11 hr spud 3
News Wisconsin sued as teens claim unlawful conditio... 14 hr Gruesome 2
Rosie Odoald 14 hr Bida 1
The Packers Sun The truth 1
Election Who do you support for U.S. Senate in Wisconsin... (Oct '10) Jan 21 Ronnie Kodex 2,237
Was it the KGB, the FBI or bible Trumpers? Jan 21 Hilda 4
See all Brookfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Brookfield Forum Now

Brookfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Brookfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Brookfield, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,703 • Total comments across all topics: 278,219,907

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC