Pilot injured in Brookfield plane crash dies
A 41-year-old man Virginia man has died, after his home built experimental plane crashed while taking off from a suburban Milwaukee airport. The man died the night after the Wednesday crash at a Brookfield Airport, while his 37-year-old wife remained in critical condition Thursday.
