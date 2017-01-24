A bill that would prohibit local governments from mandating union-only labor agreements on construction projects is being heard by the Assembly Committee on Labor Tuesday. The bill's author, Rep. Rob Hutton , testified the bill would simply allow building and construction contractors who use non-union labor to bid on local government building projects for which they currently don't qualify due to union-only project labor agreements or PLA's.

